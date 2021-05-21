Tulsi Gabbard Slams "Abhorrent" Chicago Mayor's "Blatant Anti-White Racism" - Demands Resignation

Tulsi Gabbard has called for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) to resign over "blatant anti-white racism" for announcing that she would only grant one-on-one interviews to "black and brown" reporters.

"Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent," said the former Hawaii Rep. and fellow Democrat in a Friday tweet, adding "I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation."

"Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white."

On Wednesday, Lightfoot announced the racist interview policy on the two-year anniversary of her inauguration.

"It’s a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American," she said.

The new policy came to light late Tuesday after longtime WMAQ-TV political reporter Mary Ann Ahern - who is white - tweeted: "Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews - only to Black or Brown journalists."

As ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews - only to Black or Brown journalists pic.twitter.com/PAUsacD9Gj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 18, 2021

In response to Lightfoot's announcement, Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt canceled a scheduled interview with the Mayor.

I am a Latino reporter @chicagotribune whose interview request was granted for today. However, I asked the mayor’s office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully canceled. Politicians don’t get to choose who covers them. https://t.co/YMW8M8ZgJm — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 19, 2021

Will more Democrats call Lightfoot out on her blatant racism?