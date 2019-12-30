Turkey Unveils Electric Car With Uncanny Resemblance To Mazda CX-9

Turkey's first domestic automaker has unveiled its first prototype; an all-electric mid-size crossover SUV which bears an uncanny resemblance to the Mazda CX-9.

Developed by the original thinkers at Türkiye’nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu (TOGG), Turkey's prototype was unveiled last week at a public event at IT Valley in Gebeze, attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They plan to eventually produce up to 175,000 EVs per year at a projected cost of $3.7 billion over 13 years.

The EVs are expected to hit the road domestically in 2022, with exports expected to begin 24 months later.

"We are witnessing a historic day, realizing a 60-year dream. I know that our people are impatiently waiting for the day they can own this car," said Erdogan.

There are two different lithium-ion battery setups. The smaller option promises 300 km while the larger pack will deliver 480 km per charge. Fast charging will allow the SUV to reach 80% charge in just 30 minutes. TOGG will offer an 8-year warranty on the battery packs. Base models will feature a single electric motor on the rear axle that will deliver 200 hp. A dual-motor model will add a unit to the front axle, giving the SUV all-wheel-drive capabilities, while churning out 400 hp. TOGG says the rear-wheel-drive model can hit 0-100 in 7.6 seconds while the dual-motor version will do it in 4.8 seconds. -Car Spirit PK

Despite clearly ripping off Mazda body lines, TOGG worked with Pininfarina on a design they say would appeal to the Turkish customer and beyond. The car has an all-digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, while the passenger has their own display.

"Touchscreen interfaces, which include a secondary display atop the center console for the climate controls, dominate the interior. As for that center console, its high placement gives the cabin a cockpit-like layout. Traditional buttons and dials are kept to a minimum, aside from the gear changer and electronic parking brake," according to Car Spirit.