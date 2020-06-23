Twitter Flags Another Trump Tweet For "Threat Of Harm"

In the latest escalation in the farcical policing of Twitter's social media feed, another of President Trump's tweets has been flagged for violating a policy...

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted:

"There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!"

Seems reasonable?

Not if you're one of Jack Dorsey's minions...

...who flagged the tweet as "threatening harm against an identifiable group."

We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.https://t.co/AcmW6O6d4t — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 23, 2020

We are sure somewhere deep in the cavern of "completely neutral, non-arbiter of the truth" Twitter-central, some Millennial "resistor" is high-fiving his friends (online) in the latest blow against the fascist tyranny.

Totally neutral platform pic.twitter.com/SfCEFNiAx4 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Section 230 called.