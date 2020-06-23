Twitter Flags Another Trump Tweet For "Threat Of Harm"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 14:57

In the latest escalation in the farcical policing of Twitter's social media feed, another of President Trump's tweets has been flagged for violating a policy...

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted:

"There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!"

Seems reasonable?

Not if you're one of Jack Dorsey's minions...

...who flagged the tweet as "threatening harm against an identifiable group."

We are sure somewhere deep in the cavern of "completely neutral, non-arbiter of the truth" Twitter-central, some Millennial "resistor" is high-fiving his friends (online) in the latest blow against the fascist tyranny.

Meanwhile, Section 230 called.