Twitter 'Un-Verifies' Journalist One Hour After He Tweets About Obama Spying On Journalists

While Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey continues the search for his identity through meditation and fasting, his hyper-partisan San Francisco-based company has escalated its war on wrongthink.

The latest casualty, Mediaite journalist Rudy Takala, was stripped of his blue "verified" checkmark approximately one hour after tweeting his column about the Obama administration spying on journalists last Thursday, according to Breitbart's Allum Bokhari.

I tweeted this column about the Obama administration spying on journalists at 5:47 Thursday.



Around an hour later, my verification badge magically disappeared.



????? @TwitterSupport @TwitterComms https://t.co/oyP7zJtvd8 — August Takala (@AugustTakala) May 22, 2020

Takala's article suggests that "Obamagate" is just the "latest development in nearly a decade-long battle" for journalists such as former CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson, who has long asserted that she was spied on by the feds from 2011-2014 as part of her reporting on the Obama DOJ's "Fast and Furious" gun-running debacle, as well as her reporting on the 2012 attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

While her case against the US government was tossed by a three-judge panel last year, Attkison moved to reopen the case in January after she told the court that a whistleblower had provided new information.

That information implicated five specific individuals, according to court filings — including Rod Rosenstein, a familiar target of Trump’s grievances. Court filings allege Rosenstein, who served as the Obama administration’s U.S. attorney for Maryland, “ordered the unlawful surveillance and hacking” of Attkisson’s devices. (He subsequently served as Trump’s deputy attorney general, a capacity in which he appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Trump’s staffers.) -Mediaite

For his insolence - providing yet another log on the mounting pyre of scandals in Obama's "scandal-free" administration - Takala appears to have been punished by the Silicon Valley thought police with the removal of his coveted (by some) blue check.

Takala isn't the only one... As Bokhari reports, podcast host Josh Lekach similarly lost his verified badge after interviewing Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer - who is suing Twitter over politically biased censorship.

"I interviewed Laura Loomer yesterday, and today my Twitter verification badge is gone,? Lekach tweeted last week.

Listen to my podcast episode with Laura on my Patreon for free, and please subscribe. https://t.co/7tXmZ35tbC — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@joshlecash) May 23, 2020

More:

Conservative app developer Doriano Carta, previously a writer for Mashable and GigaOm, reported that his verified badge had also disappeared. It is unclear how many others have been deverified, or why. Twitter has yet to release any public statements on the matter, and has yet to respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment. -Breitbart

Did any liberal journalists lose their blue checkmarks for promoting debunked russiagate conspiracy theories about the Trump administration?