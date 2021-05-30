Two Dead, Up to 25 Others Shot At Florida Club 

Two people are dead, and up to 25 people were shot in a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims," tweeted Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County between 2400 ET Saturday and 0100 ET Sunday. Three people stepped out of the vehicle with assault weapons and handguns and indiscriminately fired into the crowd at the banquet, which at the time, was rented out for a music concert.

Miami-Dade police have no suspects and are asking the public for more information about the shooters.

LATEST: **NWMD mass shooting**



- MDPD: “targeted act of violence”

- 20-25 people shot, 2 dead

- Happened at El Mula Banquet Hall. Concert was happening

- 3 ppl pulled up & started shooting

Last weekend, nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive (GVA) reported at least 12 mass shootings were reported across the country. Here's a map of mass shootings so far this year.

