UK Labour Councillor Ridiculed For Bragging About Wearing A Mask On An Empty Train

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A Labour Councillor faced ridicule after she bragged on Twitter about wearing a face mask on an empty train.

Not all heroes wear capes.

“Going to keep wearing my mask on public transport. Even when it’s just me on the tube,” tweeted Alice Perry.

Going to keep wearing my mask on public transport. Even when it’s just me on the tube. pic.twitter.com/0Ttsg3c9hT — Alice Perry (@aliceperryuk) July 19, 2021

Numerous respondents pointed out that Perry must have been disappointed that no one on the train could see how compliant and virtuous she was, which is why she decided to take selfie and post it to Twitter.

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for normies to feel like heroes for being absolutely useless, and they endlessly gloat about it too,” reacted one person.

“This is evidence of irrational though, psychological trauma and human conditioning. People need leadership to break this cycle, not encourage it,” opined lawyer Viva Frei.

“What bravery and sacrifice,” remarked Aubrey Huff.

Perry’s bizarre tweet underscores once again how the mask has little to do with virus protection and everything to do with signaling subservience to the cult of conformity.

As previously highlighted, Dr Colin Axon, a SAGE advisor for the government, dismissed face masks as “comfort blankets” that do virtually nothing, noting that the COVID-19 virus particle is up to 5,000 times smaller than the holes in the mask.

“The small sizes are not easily understood but an imperfect analogy would be to imagine marbles fired at builders’ scaffolding, some might hit a pole and rebound, but obviously most will fly through,” Axon said.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.