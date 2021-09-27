UK Labour Leader Says It's 'Wrong' To Say That Only Women Have A Cervix

On Sunday, Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, told BBC1's Andrew Marr that it's "not right" to say only women have a cervix after one of his MPs was involved in a recent Twitter spat, accused of transphobia.

BBC's Marr questioned whether it was "transphobic to say only women have a cervix," he responded, "It's something that shouldn't be said. It's not right."

Is it transphobic to say only women have a cervix.



The controversy about cervices began in early August when Canterbury and Whitstable MP Rosie Duffield liked a controversial tweet from Piers Morgan, who took issue with a CNN tweet that said, "individuals with a cervix." At the time, social media users called out Duffield for being transphobic. She responded by saying:

"I'm a 'transphobe' for knowing that only women have a cervix....?!"

Duffield then went on to say that the CNN post "Isn't a post about transphobia, it's a post about female body parts...Hugely insulting to all women, trans or cis, in my opinion."

She called the bashing a "tedious communist pile-on" and said that Twitter is not a safe space for discussion.

Back to the BBC interview earlier today, where Marr pressed Starmer on if women only have a cervix. He said: "We need to have a mature, respectful debate about trans rights and … bear in mind that the trans community are among the most marginalized and abused communities."

"Wherever we've got to in the law, we need to go further, and we want to go further," he continued, adding that the Labour Party conference would be "a place which is safe for that debate to take place."

Meanwhile, social media users criticized Starmer's comments, accusing him of "denying the biological truth and existence of the female sex."

Keir Starmer says it “is not right” that only women have a cervix.



One social media user said, "Congratulations Boris - you've just won the next election. Labour's wokery makes them completely unelectable."