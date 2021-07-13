UK Library Forced To Apologize After Hiring Man In Monkey Dildo Costume To Perform For Kids

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A library in London was forced to apologize after a man dressed in a rainbow-colored bare-bottomed monkey costume with a fake penis was hired to perform in front of children.

“Footage shared on social media on Saturday showed members of the Mandiga Arts Group at Redbridge Libraries Summer Reading Challenge event at Goodmayes Library in east London,” reports the London Evening Standard.

I would really love a detailed breakdown of the commissioning process whereby Redbridge council commissioned the Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey as a means to teach children to read. pic.twitter.com/RfVA42fLyv — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) July 11, 2021

“Three performers were filmed outside the event, with one dressed in an ‘inappropriate’ rainbow monkey costume, raising concern from residents.”

A video clip shows the individual wearing the rainbow-colored monkey costume running outside as a prominent dildo hangs from his crotch.

“Apparently this is meant to encourage kids in Redbridge to pick up reading for summer,” tweeted Conservative campaigner Has Ahmed.

“Please tell me the rationale behind these indecent costumes that were shown to families and done so publicly. Is this really necessary?”

Apparently this is meant to encourage kids in Redbridge to pick up reading for summer. Please tell me the rationale behind these indecent costumes that were shown to families and done so publicly. Is this really necessary? @Jas_Athwal @RedbridgeLive pic.twitter.com/6I8DBcmDM3 — Has Ahmed (@HasAhmed_) July 10, 2021

The company that arranged the event – Vision RCL – received £740,000 under the government’s cultural recovery program , meaning the performance was taxpayer funded.

“Though Redbridge library have now apologised for the “inappropriate” costume, they commented “if you’ve got it, flaunt it” on social media earlier in the day. They also apparently blocked concerned constituents and labelled them “lecturing Johnny come latelys’,” reports Guido Fawkes.

Labour councillor Jas Athwal also immediately distanced himself from the issue, tweeting:

“This is disgusting. I have taken immediate action. Upon finding out, I contacted Vision [and they] confirmed that the contract has been cancelled, an apology is sought in the first instance and an explanation will be scrutinised by the council’s legal team.”

Despite the apology, drag queens continue to appear at libraries throughout the UK as they do in America.

A video that caused controversy last year showed a drag queen teaching children how to twerk (a sexualized dance move) during an event at a library.

A Scottish MP also invited a drag queen called ‘Flowjob’ who had previously uploaded sexually explicit content to Twitter to a primary school and then called parents who complained “homophobic.”

The Sun reported, “The drag queen has regularly uploaded graphic pictures to Twitter, including of simulating a sex act with a dildo and simulating oral sex.”

