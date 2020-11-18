UK MP Suggests People Shouldn't Be Allowed To Work Without COVID Vaccine

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A British MP faced backlash Monday after suggesting that employees in the UK should not be allowed to go to work unless they can prove that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, when the shot becomes available.

“If vaccination works and if we’re confident it’s safe, and all indications so far are good, then I can certainly see the day when businesses say: ‘Look, you’ve got to return to the office and if you’re not vaccinated you’re not coming in,'” said Tom Tugendhat.

“And I can certainly see social venues asking for vaccination certificates,” Tugendhat added.

Far from being some extreme leftist politician, Tugendhat is a Conservative MP, he chairs the foreign affairs committee under Prime Minster Boris Johnson’s government.

Tugendhat also suggested that there are precedents for requiring vaccinations for foreign travel.

“I remember when I used to travel rather more than I do now – when you go into certain countries you had to show a yellow fever certificate and if you did not have a yellow fever certificate you weren’t allowed in the country and that was that,” said Tugendhat.

“There was no debates, no appeals and no further requests. And I can see a situation where yes, of course you’re free not to have the vaccine, but there are consequences,” he added.

Tugendhat also suggested that vaccine status could even be required to use public transport, saying “It would depend what the public services were, and who and when, so I wouldn’t want to start predicting.”

“But I do think that if things are shown to be safe then rejecting them when they have a wider effect on the whole of society is going to have consequences,” the MP added.

AN ORWELLIAN FUTURE

Tom Tugendhat, Conservative MP & Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has stated he could “certainly see the day” when people are refused entry into pubs & restaurants, and they may not be allowed to return to their workplace until they've had the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/AWBlkK59Fy — Jim Slater (@Dailybugle1898) November 15, 2020

Advocates for mandatory vaccination like @TomTugendhat always say that the vaccine is safe. What is safe? No vaccine can possibly be 100% safe.

Has the government indemnified the vaccine manufacturers against any liability for their vaccine prior to production I wonder? https://t.co/pvyPJ3r5HJ — John Fisher (@thejohnfisher) November 17, 2020

I think you hope to ruin the lives of millions by locking us up forever...



Sticking us with needles and controlling our lives.



Never ends well for people like you. — Barbarian Bureau (@BarbarianBureau) November 17, 2020

Make no mistake; this will be the next divide:



How to “encourage” people to take the vaccine, polls suggest at least 40% of the population will refuse

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat suggested anti-vaxers could be banned from workplaces and social venues until they get jabs — Ajay Jagota 🏃‍♂️ (@ajayjagota) November 13, 2020

Tugendhat’s suggestion is just the latest in a string of indications that anyone who chooses not to be vaccinated will be effectively ostracised from society.

Airlines are likely to require passengers to sign up for a “health pass” which includes a digital certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 before allowing them to fly, according to a recent report.

The system would be similar in nature to that being considered by Ticketmaster, who it was revealed are considering making customers prove they’ve had the vaccine or a negative coronavirus test before allowing them to purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster later clarified that a final decision on such measures would be up to event organizers but that they were still mulling over the implementation of the system.

With Uber and other companies also beginning to refuse services to people who fail to comply with coronavirus restrictions, the “new normal” will likely create a lower caste of refusniks who are barred from traveling, any form of social life, and in the future even basic financial services.