UK Police Officers Told To "Take A Knee" For BLM Protesters

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Police officers in the UK have been advised by their superiors to ‘take a knee’ in front of Black Lives Matter protesters and warned there’ll be drawbacks if they refused to do so.

Yes, really.

Following footage of officers doing precisely that at numerous BLM protests around the country, it has been confirmed that the suggestion came from above.

“Hertfordshire Constabulary said those who chose not to make the solidarity gesture ‘may become the focus of the protesters’ attention’,” reports the Mail on Sunday. “The advice was issued during a recent operational briefing and points out that, when officers kneel down – joining in the symbolic stance of the Black Lives Matter movement – it ‘has a very positive reaction on the protest groups’.”

The advice was given despite the fact that many BLM demonstrations have descended into anarchy and violent attacks on police officers.

“It’s absurd. Will officers be expected to make similarly appeasing gestures at political events – far-Right protests, for instance?” asked one senior detective.

Former Home Secretary David Blunkett also slammed the idea, saying that police are “there to ensure a safe demonstration, not to make political statements.”

“That Hertfordshire police want their officers to take the knee before protestors is a total surrender to anarchy, Marxism and an organisation that wants them abolished. Insanity mixed with cowardice,” remarked Nigel Farage.

The advice is stunning because it suggests that officers across the country are being ordered to cave to the mob and be lax in enforcing the law against rioters.

