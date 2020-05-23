Ukrainian MP Found Dead With Gunshot Wound To The Head

Ukrainian MP Valery Davydenko of the Dovira faction was found dead in his office bathroom with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a post by MP Ilya Kiva on his Facebook page and confirmed by local media.

"His body with a gunshot wound has just been found in the office of an MP Valeriy Davydenko. The circumstances are being investigated," he wrote.

According to the Ukrainian Truth news agency, a weapon was found near the body.

"The body of MP Valeriy Davydenko was found in the toilet in his own office with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. An investigative police group is working at the scene," said Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko, who added "Police and prosecutors will check all possible versions of the tragedy."

Davydenko was a defendant in several corruption cases - including the theft of funds from the country's Agriculture Fund. In February, 2014, Davydenko and Borys Prykhodko - another MP from the Dovira faction, were accused of embezzling US$75 million while Prykhodko was the First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Following Davydenko's death, ex-People's Deputy Ihor Mosiychuk called for the immediate arrest of Prykhodko, who he called the "accomplice in the theft of the agrarian fund."