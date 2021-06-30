University Bans The Phrase "Trigger Warning" Because It Might Be... Triggering

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

An arts college in Waltham, MA has banned the use of words and phrases it deems to be ‘violent’ or ‘racist’, replacing them with bland alternatives in an effort to prevent anyone from being offended.

The Daily Mail reports that Brandeis University has “created an anti-violence resource called the Prevention, Advocacy & Resource Center which provides information and advice to students and staff.”

Among the phrases to have been banned are, ironically, ‘trigger warning’ which had to go because of its association to guns, along with ‘take a shot at it’ for the same reason.

Similarly, ‘take a stab at it’ and ‘killing it’ have been described as ‘oppressive language’ and replaced by ‘try’ and ‘great job’. “If someone is doing well, we don’t need to equate that to murder!” the college’s explanation reads.

The University also claims that the word ‘picnic’ is “often associated with lynchings of black people in the United States, during which white spectators were said to have watched while eating, referring to them as picnics or other terms involving racial slurs against black people.”

Picnic is derived from the French ‘pique-nique,’ which means bringing your own food or wine to a meal.

Nevertheless, the college has decided it’s racist and dangerous and suggests ‘outdoor eating’ as a replacement.

‘Rule of thumb’ is another phrase that the college has banned because they claim it derives from “an old British law allowing men to beat their wives with sticks no wider than their thumb.”

That isn’t true, but facts don’t matter when the woke mob is offended.

In addition to the ‘oppressive language’ category, the college has also compiled hit lists of ‘identity-based language,’ ‘language that doesn’t say what we mean,’ ‘culturally appropriative language’ and ‘person-first language.’

A disabled person should be referred to as ‘person with a disability’, and a homeless person must be called a ‘person experiencing housing insecurity’.

The report states that the university is encouraging students and faculty members to submit further ‘oppressive words’ to be considered for banning.

Many on social media immediately compared the university’s move to ‘Newspeak’ in Orwell’s 1984:

This policing of everyday language at universities is far from an isolated incident.

As we reported last week, Oxford University alumni have slammed attempts by the Student Union there to employ “sensitivity readers” to vet, edit and place trigger warnings (oops I mean ‘content notes’) on the institution’s oldest newspaper in order to resolve ‘problematic’ articles.

In addition, students at Manchester University have demanded that the word “black” when used as a negative expression such as the word “blackmail” should be banned because it is “divisive.”

This notion comes directly from race baiters like Ibram X. Kendi, who continually claim that anything with the word ‘black’ in it is racist against black people.

There are now ‘debates’ happening at universities where it is being suggested that using correct grammar is akin to white supremacy, and that ‘non standard’ language is seen as “linguistically, morally, and intellectually inferior” not because it is regularly grammatically incorrect, but because black people are using it (Many many white people also use grammatically incorrect language, but again, facts don’t matter).

A recent study by leading education focused think tank Civitas, found that free speech at the world’s leading universities is being eroded at an alarming rate owing to the rise of “cancel culture”.

Universities are in danger of becoming breeding grounds for revisionist history based on extremist political movements made up of individuals who are obsessed with declaring everything racist.

