University Spends $50,000 Removing "Racist" Boulder From Campus

Apparently a 'racist' boulder was making students at the University of Wisconsin's Madison campus feel uncomfortable to the point that the school actually spent some $50,000 removing it.

The story is so utterly absurd that we wish we could claim satire, but as Fox News writes, "Chamberlin Rock, which rests atop Observatory Hill, is named after a 19th Century geologist and former university president, Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, whose work centered on glacial deposits, according to a bio on the university’s website."

Wisconsin State Journal via AP

Controversy erupted after a nearly 100-year-old news article indicated that the dark colored rock had in the 1920s been often referred to using a racial slur. It was also believed the Ku Klux Klan had been active on campus at the time.

Activist student groups had in recent years dubbed the rock a "symbol of racism" and a "racist monument". Last week the campus brought in a crane to remove it... because "inclusivity" etc.

"The Black Student Union led the call to remove the rock last summer," an ABC report described. "Crews began removing it just before 7 a.m. Friday, securing it with straps and lifting it with a crane before moving it to a flatbed truck. It cost an estimated $50,000, covered by private donations, to remove."

The "racist rock" goes away, students can breath easy, apparently, Wisconsin State Journal via AP

The rock's removal has garnered national media attention, which points to just how over-the-top stupid and absurd the whole thing is, also summarized unironically in this quote: "Juliana Bennett, a senior and a campus representative on the Madison City Council, said removing the rock signaled a small step toward a more inclusive campus."

Perhaps inadvertently highlighting that grown adults are now calling inanimate natural objects "racist" - here's arguably the dumbest quote among them all...

Kenneth Owens, a Madison resident, said he was glad to see the rock go, "It's not the rock's fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname," he said. "But the fact that it's... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today."

You KNOW the world has lost its mind when A ‘racist’ 42-ton boulder said to be two billion years old, was removed from the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus this weekend. The boulder had no comment pic.twitter.com/YizzMRFvOR — Jimmy Lee (@CEOJimmyLee) August 8, 2021

We await the moment it gets "discovered" that the very soil under the students' feet is "racist". Maybe they'll just uproot and destroy the campus altogether, and everyone can go home and just be done with it all.