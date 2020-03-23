Unnamed White House Correspondent Has Suspected COVID-19 Case

The White House Correspondents Association says it has been informed of a suspected case of coronavirus among the White House press corps, according to Reuters.

"We have been informed that one of our colleagues has a suspected case of COVID-19. The individual was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18," wrote White House Correspondents Association president Jon Karl in an email to members.

Just yesterday President Trump jokingly asked a reporter during the White House coronavirus task force briefing if they need to take a COVID-19 test.