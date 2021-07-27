Unvaccinated Students Will Not Be Able To Attend Lectures Under UK Government Plans

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The UK Government is considering banning students who have not been fully vaccinated with two shots from attending lectures in person, effectively denying them their education for not taking the vaccine, according to reports.

The London Times reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is reportedly “raging” at the fact that young people are not taking the vaccine en mass, is preparing to force students to get the shots in return for unfettered access to their lectures.

Students would also face compulsory vaccinations if they want to live in halls of residence, according to the report.

The Times report states that the Department for Education doesn’t believe the plans are legal, however, because universities are independent of the government and offers they have made to students to study are legally binding.

Education minister Vicky Ford did not rule out the move, however, saying “I think it’s really important that young people step forward for their vaccination.”

Ford added, “I think we need to continue to encourage our young people to step forward, have the vaccination, and that is the way that they can have that freedom and confidence that they’ll be able to have that full university life.”

Conservative MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the education select committee told the newspaper “This is wrongheaded. It’s like something out of Huxley’s Brave New World where people with vaccine passports will be engineered into social hierarchies – those who will be given higher education or those who do not.”

“Where does this stop?” Halfon further questioned, adding “Do we fire apprentices who have not had the vaccine? Do we remove older students from FE (further education) colleges? Do we close down adult education courses where adults have not had the vaccine? I hope not.”

Students in the UK have already spent a year and more under lockdown, with many unable to attend lectures, use university facilities, and with 1 in 5 not even being able to access online learning.

As we reported last week, the list of places where so called vaccine passports will be mandatory continues to be added to, with offices and even churches reportedly in line to be told they need to adopt the system, as well as nightclubs, pubs and restaurants.

The past weekend saw massive global protests over the move to enforce vaccinations as a means of gaining freedom back.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.