US Goods Trade Deficit Shrinks To Smallest Since Trump Elected

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 08:36

According to advance good trade balance data from the Census Bureau, November saw the smallest goods trade deficit since before President Trump was elected.

Source: Bloomberg

The $63.2 billion deficit was considerably smaller than the $68.7 billion expected:

  • Imports fell 1.3% in Nov. to $199.568b from $202.249b in Oct.

  • Exports rose 0.7% in Nov. to $136.375b from $135.450b in Oct.

Auto exports rose 3.4%.

Another 'win' for Trump?

And if the relationship with Manufacturing PMI holds up, the deficit is set to shrink further...

