US Goods Trade Deficit Shrinks To Smallest Since Trump Elected

According to advance good trade balance data from the Census Bureau, November saw the smallest goods trade deficit since before President Trump was elected.

Source: Bloomberg

The $63.2 billion deficit was considerably smaller than the $68.7 billion expected:

Imports fell 1.3% in Nov. to $199.568b from $202.249b in Oct.

Exports rose 0.7% in Nov. to $136.375b from $135.450b in Oct.

Auto exports rose 3.4%.

Another 'win' for Trump?

And if the relationship with Manufacturing PMI holds up, the deficit is set to shrink further...