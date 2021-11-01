The US Is Now Closer To A Dictatorship Than A Democratic Republic

Op-Ed submitted by Elizabeth Vaughn,

Former President Ronald Reagan once famously said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Notwithstanding the Cold War, Reagan's words may have been considered somewhat hyperbolic at the time. Today, they are especially appropriate.

While painting a dresser on Sunday, I listened to a replay of the previous night's version of Fox News' "Watters World." When that video ended, an April 2015 speech from journalist Glenn Greenwald entitled "Edward Snowden and the Secrets of the National Security State" came on and covered with paint, I listened to it.

Greenwald discussed the National Security Agency's collection of billions of communications of ordinary, law abiding U.S. citizens. He emphasized the point that, even then, six and a half years ago, America was closer to a totalitarian state than a democracy. Thinking about it, I realized he was right.

And if Greenwald was right then, how much more do his remarks apply today?

President Joe Biden has been in office a little over nine months and his administration's actions have steered the country on a direct path toward authoritarianism. His regime thinks it's okay to force Americans into choosing between taking a controversial vaccine or losing their livelihoods, to monitor our bank accounts for all transactions over $600 and to sic the FBI on parents who confront school boards about their childrens' curricula.

Needless to say, if the Trump Administration initiated any of those actions, he would have been impeached - again.

American politics have always been messy. But the corruption that began in the Obama Administration has deepened and accelerated to a dangerous level.

In 2015, the deep state began an effort to spy on potential 2016 Republican presidential nominees. After it became clear that Donald Trump would win the party's nomination, Obama Administration officials sent spies into his campaign in an effort to derail his candidacy. The Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC, which she essentially controlled after bailing them out financially, via Marc Elias, then a partner at the Perkins, Coie law firm, hired Fusion GPS to prepare a dossier of damaging stories about Trump.

Then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed Obama in July 2016 about Clinton's actions and he did nothing to stop it.

Using this collection of false stories, the FBI, once a highly-revered U.S. institution, applied to the FISA Court for a warrant (and three renewals) to tap the communications of Trump campaign staffers looking for anything that might destroy his candidacy. They began investigations into Gen. Michael Flynn, junior campaign advisor George Papadopoulos, then-campaign manager Paul Manafort and others and after Trump's victory, arrested them. And the FBI was aided every step of the way by a complicit media.

Following an interview with dossier author Christopher Steele's primary subsource in January 2017, the FBI knew the allegations against President Trump were lies. Yet then-FBI Director James Comey weaponized his agency against him anyway hoping to force him out of office.

After Trump's Attorney General Jeff Sessions was convinced by several DOJ insiders to recuse himself from the FBI's investigation, the ethically challenged Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller to a Special Counsel. The ensuing investigation cast a shadow of illegitimacy over Trump's presidency and facilitated a Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms which led to two bogus impeachments.

The deep state conducted business as if they were leaders of a third-world dictatorship.

Next, skirting the state legislatures, Democrats used the pandemic to change the way elections would be conducted, allowing the introduction of mail-in voting on a massive scale. This opened the door to what I continue to believe was a stolen election.

No one has ever been held accountable for any of this malfeasance. In fact, the DOJ just reinstated the pension of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired by Jeff Sessions after the DOJ Inspector General found he had lied repeatedly to investigators.

The dubious Biden victory has brought the U.S. closer than ever before to becoming a totalitarian state. The Biden Administration itself is the most serious national security threat America faces today.

What can we do about it?

Virginia and New Jersey voters can send a powerful message to this administration by getting to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for Republican candidates Glenn Youngkin and Jack Ciattarelli. That would be a good start toward the restoration of sanity in the country.

The rest of us can continue to resist. We can and we must engage in civil disobedience.

