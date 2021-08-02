US Women's Soccer Team Is Actually Overpaid Relative To Men
The U.S. Women's Soccer Team just filed an appeal in a gender discrimination lawsuit. Let's review the case...
Equal Pay Day
Joe Biden and the women's national soccer team demand equal pay.
I embrace the idea.
Let's see where it leads.
Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
The U.S. women's soccer team lost a court ruling on equal pay.
On July 23, the U.S. Women's Team Files Appeal in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles last year threw out the players' claims that they were underpaid compared with the men's national team and weeks later denied the players' bid to appeal until the working conditions element was settled.
The brief, filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, asks that the ruling be reversed and the case sent back to district court to be heard by a jury.
The World Cup-winning team sued their governing body in 2019 seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act, alleging gender discrimination in compensation and nearly every other aspect of playing conditions.
Facts of the Matter
The women's team was offered the exact same contract as the men. They turned it down
The actual contract they have pays them more than men after taking benefits into consideration.
You Be the Judge
I do not want you to take my word for it. Instead, I ask you to play the above video, then decide.
Video Comments
As the father of a daughter that lives eats and breathes soccer, I took interest and educated myself early in this lawsuit to be able to provide her the facts. This is absolutely the best single source presentation of those facts I have seen. Thank you for ALL of your fact videos its so rare today to see honest presentation of facts as you present. Keep up the great work.
I wish the court just says "yes, you deserve equal pay. and this is why we're reducing your salaries".
“First things first, the women’s team was offered the same deal as the men’s team… but they rejected it.” Ummm, end of case right there.
I think the US men's team needs to file a lawsuit citing this court case as evidence they are being discriminated against
Explained eloquently and without a lot of emotion for or against. This vid was seemingly an honest evaluation of the situation to help this guy see the situation clearly. Thanks Nate.
My 6 year old Daughter tries the same thing with candy… “Sorry Miss you chose your candy, you can’t have brother’s too”. Now stop crying!
Correct Conclusion
The US Women's Soccer Team Demands to Be Paid More Than Men.
It would be fitting justice if the women's team had to take the precise deal the men received.
