US Women's Soccer Team Is Actually Overpaid Relative To Men

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team just filed an appeal in a gender discrimination lawsuit. Let's review the case...

Joe Biden and the women's national soccer team demand equal pay.

I embrace the idea.

Let's see where it leads.

The U.S. women's soccer team lost a court ruling on equal pay.

On July 23, the U.S. Women's Team Files Appeal in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles last year threw out the players' claims that they were underpaid compared with the men's national team and weeks later denied the players' bid to appeal until the working conditions element was settled.

The brief, filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, asks that the ruling be reversed and the case sent back to district court to be heard by a jury.

The World Cup-winning team sued their governing body in 2019 seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act, alleging gender discrimination in compensation and nearly every other aspect of playing conditions.