Utah BLM Says Anyone Flying American Flag Racist, Vows Donations To AOC

The Soviet-era 'long-con' of destroying America through division and self-hatred, as described by in 1985 by former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov, continues to bear yet more fruit. Let's review:

"Marxism-Leninism ideology is being pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students, without being challenged or counter-balanced by the basic values of Americanism and American patriotism … The demoralization process in the United States is basically completed already … Most of it is done by Americans to Americans thanks to lack of moral standards." -Yuri Bezmenov, 1985

Fast forward 36 years - as the left seethes with anti-American hatred, we now have the Marxist Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter declaring that anyone displaying the American flag, a "symbol of hatred," is automatically racist and must be avoided - one day after the Fourth of July.

In response to the post, BLM UT added: "Welcome racists. We know you are big mad about the racist flag post. You will not be heard here. You will be blocked and your comments will be deleted. We will be donating $1 to AOC’s election campaign for every racist that we block. Thank you for contributing to the re-election of AOC. We will jot down your names and attribute each donation to you. Comment below to help her once again head to Washington."

Let's not forget, the New York Times published an article two days earlier proclaiming that flying the American flag 'from the back of a pickup or over a lawn' likely means you're a conservative (and thus a racist).

So - anyone flying the American flag, who loves their country, is automatically racist, and anyone who has a problem with it will be blocked - with $1 will donated towards the re-election of socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).