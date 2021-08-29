Vaccinated Australians To Be Granted New "Freedom"; Government-Sanctioned "Hour Of Recreation"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a chilling development, Australians in New South Wales, which includes the city of Sydney, are to be granted extra “freedom” if they are fully vaccinated, with residents allowed to “leave home for an hour of recreation on top of their exercise hour.”

9 News in Australia reports that “Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the vaccination milestone of six million reached this week would allow for a small renewal in freedoms for residents with the jab.”

Sometimes they don't come in the night. They come via Twitter and mass surveillance.. Jesus I sound like Alex Jones... https://t.co/RxiopswcnH — Wokest Wookie (@TheDude97795345) August 26, 2021

The report add that “From September 13, households living in the NSW government’s LGAs of concern will be allowed to spend an additional hour of recreation outdoors, as long as all adults in the household are fully vaccinated.”

It clarifies, “This is on top of the already-permitted hour of exercise, meaning households will be able to visit a park.”

Australia has faced some of the most draconian lockdown rules on the planet. The military has been called in to enforce the restrictions and curfews, with critics comparing it to North Korea.

Lockdowns have been instituted multiple times in several regions after just one case of COVID has been registered, and scenes of residents, including children, being hounded by the authorities have become commonplace.

Any Australians caught expressing anti-lockdown sentiments face massive fines, with government ministers telling people not to talk to each other, and declaring that what unvaccinated people are allowed to do in the community “will need to be controlled and restricted” by authorities.

