Vacuous Vaccine Hype: White House Press Secretary Claims The Shots Have Saved "Tens Of Millions Of People's Lives"

Authored by Adam Dick via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & prosperity,

Last week President Joe Biden told the coronavirus vaccines propaganda whopper that about 350 million Americans had taken shots of the experimental coronavirus vaccines. That number, of course, is greater than the United States population.

Not content to leave the extreme overcounting of supposed vaccination success to her boss, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a Wednesday press briefing, claimed that we have “seen tens of millions of people’s lives saved who have gotten the vaccine; that data is clear across the country.”

Hmmm...

Even the US government’s coronavirus death count, which is inflated by, among other things, the inclusion of people who died with coronavirus instead of just people who died from it, shows well less than one million deaths since records began being kept early last year. We are supposed to believe that the giving of experimental coronavirus shots that only started rolling out in a limited fashion in December, and that tens of millions of Americans have chosen not to receive, has prevented many multiples of those deaths?

Not a chance.

We are not seeing that kind of coronavirus death rate anywhere in the world, including countries where comparatively very few people have taken experimental coronavirus vaccine shots.

Sure, Biden and Psaki may have just misspoken in providing these outrageously inflated numbers for people who have received or been saved by the shots. But, what do you expect? While they say to “trust the science,” what they dish out day after day is puffery dressed up as science. For example, Biden routinely touts the experimental coronavirus vaccines, some of which are not even vaccines under the normal meaning of the term, as being safe and effective for everyone, despite the reality being the shots can be both dangerous and ineffective.

When people routinely say things so divorced from reality, they are bound to on occasion become carried away and make preposterous statements that can be exposed as indisputably false by the application of simple math.

When listening to politicians and their spokesmen hyping coronavirus danger and their grand plans for countering that danger, it is a good idea to keep in mind an old joke: How can you tell a politician is lying? His lips are moving.