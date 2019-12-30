Violence Continues As Baltimore City Reaches Record Number Of Murders

Baltimore City slides further into chaos and just broke its highest ever per-capita homicide rate after recording its 342nd murder on Friday, reported AP News.

With about 602,000 residents, Baltimore City's homicide rate breached 57 per 100,000 residents after eight people were murdered since last Friday, pushing the total amount of homicides to the all-time high of 342.

The annual death toll has hit 342 before, also recorded in 2017 and 2015.

This is the 5th year the city has recorded murders over 300, due to mostly the Ferguson effect post-2015 riots and socio-economic deterioration in the town.

The highest ever per-capita homicide rate and an out of control opioid epidemic comes as the total population in the city crashes to a 100-year low, many are fleeing the city for the suburbs as the local economy continues to dive deeper into a depression, never recovered since 2008.

Nevertheless, there are pockets of Baltimore City that have recovered, those residents are asset holders and participated in decades-long asset price inflation scheme via Federal Reserve, but there's a majority of residents that are non-asset owners whose boats weren't lifted in the last decade and had developed negative net wealth. This has created some of the most massive wealth inequality in the country, also lead to the widening of education and health inequalities. If the imbalance isn't corrected in the coming decade, social unrest will follow, similar to what happened in the 2015 riots.

Back in Nov., we suggested Baltimore City's homicides were on track to "set a record this year."

The murder crisis has sent city officials searching for solutions. One solution is to fly a fleet of spy planes above the city to create the ultimate surveillance state.

The media has widely criticized President Trump for tweeting about the social-economic chaos in Baltimore City.

President Trump has recently touted the "greatest economy ever" for African Americans, clearly, campaign propaganda ahead of the 2020 election, as just 50 minutes north of the White House, Baltimore City, with a majority of its residents African Americans, is imploding on itself.