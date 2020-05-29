NYPD Precinct Attacked, "Officers Down" As Rioters Storm CNN HQ In Atlanta During Second Night Of Nationwide Protests

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 21:53

With ongoing social unrest in Minneapolis, protests are unfolding across major US cities on Friday evening. From Washington, D.C. to New York City to Atlanta to Ohio to Los Angeles to San Jose, tens of thousands of people are marching on the street demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who was killed by Minneapolis Police on Monday.

Starting in Atlanta, protesters have attacking CNN's headquarters. 

The Atlanta protests quickly turned violent:

CNN's Fernando Alfonso reports the social unrest outside of his newsroom. 

Protesters are now setting Atlanta Police Department (APD) vehicles on fire. 

Portions of the CNN Center in Atlanta have been outright destroyed even as police in riot gear defend the building

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets several pictures of the chaos and destruction unfolding in downtown Atlanta.  

"Black Lives Matter" signs were spotted in Atlanta. 

 It's getting wild in Atlanta tonight 

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of protesters, if not thousands, have assembled outside of the White House. 

A protester climbed the fence of a federal building and spray-painted "Fuck Trump." 

Here's the video:

Secret Service clashes with protesters

Hundreds, maybe even thousands, are marching the streets towards the White House this evening. 

Protesters continue to clash with Secret Service in front of the White House. 

More folks headed to the White House. 

According to VOA's Steve Herman, "the White House is on lockdown, with many reporters stuck inside," due to demonstrations outside.

In New York City, thousands hit the streets in Manhattan to protest police brutality. 

NYPD protecting the entrance of the Barclays Center earlier today. 

The protest goes from peaceful to violent quickly in NYC.

As night falls, rioters have attacked and overrun the 88th precinct in Brooklyn, resulting in a level 3 mobilization, which requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location. The 84th precincts is under siege, as well. Also, Brooklyn North.

The situation in the Big Apple is quickly turning from bad to worse, with unconfirmed reports that officers have been shot:

Police vans were lit on fire by the angry mob:

The situation in Brooklyn is critical:

One Twiter user tweets a list of cities where protests have been seen on Friday evening. 

  • Louisville, KY
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Evansville, IN
  • Columbia, SC Charlotte
  • NC Memphis, TN
  • Tampa Bay, FL
  • Columbus, OH
  • New York City
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Omaha, NE
  • St. Louis, MO
  • Ferguson, MO
  • Houston, TX

In Houston, protesters clash with police. 

Protesters "temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of 288 going into downtown Houston Friday afternoon," tweeted Houston Chronicles' Mark Mulligan. 

Protesters unleash hell on a Houston Police car.

One Twitter user says "snipers" are "on buildings" in Houston. 

On the West Coast, protests in downtown Los Angeles have begun. 

In San Jose, protesters are shutting down 101 Highway.

Nationwide protests are likely to get worse through the weekend. It's only a matter of time before more governors deploy the Nation Guard to restore order. America is quickly descending into chaos. 

