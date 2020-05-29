NYPD Precinct Attacked, "Officers Down" As Rioters Storm CNN HQ In Atlanta During Second Night Of Nationwide Protests

With ongoing social unrest in Minneapolis, protests are unfolding across major US cities on Friday evening. From Washington, D.C. to New York City to Atlanta to Ohio to Los Angeles to San Jose, tens of thousands of people are marching on the street demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who was killed by Minneapolis Police on Monday.

Starting in Atlanta, protesters have attacking CNN's headquarters.

h/t Ryan Maue

The Atlanta protests quickly turned violent:

“What didn’t happen in time to prepare... for angry, empassioned folks that were going to be protesting... we have to be better prepared.” - @JamesAGagliano to @AC360 #CNN pic.twitter.com/EHN8PTP9JW — Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) May 30, 2020

CNN's Fernando Alfonso reports the social unrest outside of his newsroom.

Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Protesters are now setting Atlanta Police Department (APD) vehicles on fire.

Portions of the CNN Center in Atlanta have been outright destroyed even as police in riot gear defend the building

“Protesters” and “demonstrators” destroy portions of CNN Center in Atlanta, torch cars, toss incendiary device into phalanx of police in riot gear defending building and employees.



Violent rioters endangering lives.



APD needs full turnout, augmentation from State Patrol & Feds. pic.twitter.com/RJrT0C0yI6 — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets several pictures of the chaos and destruction unfolding in downtown Atlanta.

h/t The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

"Black Lives Matter" signs were spotted in Atlanta.

h/t Twitter account natebobphil

It's getting wild in Atlanta tonight

Downtown Atlanta tonightpic.twitter.com/ozMpcNsZ6K — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) May 30, 2020

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of protesters, if not thousands, have assembled outside of the White House.

The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did.A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted “F*ck Trump” on the building. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/OVwPu0PF6X — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

#GeorgeFloyd Protest just outside of the White House. pic.twitter.com/SeZiRfiXT5 — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

A protester climbed the fence of a federal building and spray-painted "Fuck Trump."

h/t NBC's Tom Lynch

Here's the video:

At least one protestor spray painted graffiti on the bank building. pic.twitter.com/GSglZWAI18 — Clarence Williams (@nu1wcf) May 29, 2020

Secret Service clashes with protesters

WATCH: Secret Service tackles protester as fights break out in front of the White House at a #GeorgeFloydMurder protest in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/2P9parhFwX — Trump's Failing AMERICA right NOW! 👎 (@IndictPOTUS45) May 29, 2020

Hundreds, maybe even thousands, are marching the streets towards the White House this evening.

DC Protest now heading to the White House pic.twitter.com/nnVnFr9uod — Deb 🧻 🆘 (@debramayberry) May 29, 2020

Headed for the White House pic.twitter.com/Sw0m5bueZa — Jamie Catherwood (@jfc_3_) May 29, 2020

#NOW: On the fourth day of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd, hundreds are setting out from DC’s U Street for a march toward the White House.



Their starting chant: “No justice, no peace.” Later, it’s “Derek Chauvin, third degree—fuck that, it’s first degree.” pic.twitter.com/dNpZ2S75B1 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

Protesters continue to clash with Secret Service in front of the White House.

People have managed to toss over the temporary barricades, they’re being pushed back by the Secret Service. More police arriving. Heating up fast outside the White House’s north lawn. pic.twitter.com/jaXKmjV0R9 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

More folks headed to the White House.

The hundreds still with this protest are marching away from the White House eastbound for the Capitol building. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down for blocks but cars watching them pass are honking in support.



Out ahead are the Trump Hotel and the Justice Dept. pic.twitter.com/5dhkugYKUs — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

According to VOA's Steve Herman, "the White House is on lockdown, with many reporters stuck inside," due to demonstrations outside.

Media at the @WhiteHouse instructed to remain inside: https://t.co/6nOnzypFN7 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 29, 2020

In New York City, thousands hit the streets in Manhattan to protest police brutality.

A friend just sent this to me, crowds arriving right now to protest outside Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/lHSb9VFm3e — Mariya Abedi (@msabedi) May 29, 2020

NYPD protecting the entrance of the Barclays Center earlier today.

h/t Twitter handle Lemu

UPDATE: Police and protesters clashed outside the Barclays Center a short time ago. Several violent arrests were posted to social media. Other videos showed pepper spray being used. (Video courtesy Jessica Roff) pic.twitter.com/9YPcGyoZA6 — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) May 30, 2020

The protest goes from peaceful to violent quickly in NYC.

New York City protest pic.twitter.com/grzxcjckgb — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 29, 2020

A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests https://t.co/gkdtu4ZUVb pic.twitter.com/HX953IWtPq via @j0ncampbell #NewYork — Protests Map (@MapProtests) May 29, 2020

As night falls, rioters have attacked and overrun the 88th precinct in Brooklyn, resulting in a level 3 mobilization, which requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location. The 84th precincts is under siege, as well. Also, Brooklyn North.

NYPD van by Fort Green Park set ablaze just now.



Level 3 mobilization to 88 Pct.



10-13 call (Officer down) at 84 Pct. pic.twitter.com/As3wvUsQuK — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020

The situation in the Big Apple is quickly turning from bad to worse, with unconfirmed reports that officers have been shot:

Reports of another NYPD 10-13 (Radio call of “Officer down”).



Also another RMP (Police van) engulfed in flames. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 30, 2020

Police vans were lit on fire by the angry mob:

The situation in Brooklyn is critical:

Rioters pushing the lines in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/8hcyjsyTwO — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) May 30, 2020

One Twiter user tweets a list of cities where protests have been seen on Friday evening.

Louisville, KY

Minneapolis, MN

Atlanta, GA

Los Angeles, CA

Evansville, IN

Columbia, SC Charlotte

NC Memphis, TN

Tampa Bay, FL

Columbus, OH

New York City

Phoenix, AZ

Omaha, NE

St. Louis, MO

Ferguson, MO

Houston, TX

In Houston, protesters clash with police.

When the crowd started to clash with officers in Downtown Houston. @FOX26Houston pic.twitter.com/TKcY7Ju54o — Natasha Geigel (@NatashaFox26) May 29, 2020

Protesters "temporarily shut down the northbound lanes of 288 going into downtown Houston Friday afternoon," tweeted Houston Chronicles' Mark Mulligan.

h/t Houston Chronicles' Mark Mulligan

Protesters unleash hell on a Houston Police car.

One Twitter user says "snipers" are "on buildings" in Houston.

DO NOT IGNORE ‼️‼️‼️



IF YOU ARE AT THE HOUSTON PROTEST PLEASE BE CAREFUL THERE ARE SNIPERS ON BUILDINGS pic.twitter.com/C0AoXJMwUv — ACAB! #blacklivesmatter (@wizonv) May 29, 2020

On the West Coast, protests in downtown Los Angeles have begun.

h/t AIR7HD

In San Jose, protesters are shutting down 101 Highway.

#BREAKING: Demonstrators protesting death of George Floyd block Highway 101 in San Jose. https://t.co/4BYSOAhrDm pic.twitter.com/WYeYiD6iMg — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) May 29, 2020

Nationwide protests are likely to get worse through the weekend. It's only a matter of time before more governors deploy the Nation Guard to restore order. America is quickly descending into chaos.

