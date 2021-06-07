print-icon

Virologist Who Told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 'Potentially Engineered' Just Nuked His Twitter Account

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jun 07, 2021 - 05:58 AM

Update (1650ET):

Aaaand, it's gone:

At least he won't have to keep blocking pesky questions from inquiring minds...

*  *  *

A California virologist who told Anthony Fauci that COVID-19 looks 'potentially engineered' and 'inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory' - only to later reverse course and publish a 'natural origin' paper 8 weeks later (before receiving a multi million-dollar NIH grant) has deleted more than 5,000 tweets.

Kristian G. Anderson who runs the Andersen Lab in La Jolla, CA, wrote in a Feb. 1 email to Fauci "The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome, less than 0.1 percent, so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered," adding that he and his team found "the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory."

Anderson was responding to an article sent to him by Fauci exploring the origins of the virus. The next day, Fauci sent an urgent email to his deputy, Hugh Auchincloss, with the subject "IMPORTANT," writing "Hugh, it is essential that we speak this a.m. Keep your cell phone on. ... Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward. You will have tasks today that must be done."

The document attached was titled "Baric, Shi, et al - Nature medicine - SARS gain of function.pdf."

So right after one of Fauci's trusted scientific advisers suggests COVID-19 could be man-made (while Fauci and associates publicly dismissed the possibility as a conspiracy theory), he shot a research paper concerning gain of function research - which Fauci was funding at the Wuhan Institute of Virology - to his deputy.

And now Anderson has deleted more than half of his tweets.

Anderson claims that his old tweets are 'auto deleted' - which would suggest a rolling, automated process - not the sudden disappearance of over 5,000 tweets preceding March 7, 2021.

The deleted tweets come as internet sleuths begin to unravel Anderson's involvement with Fauci and the NIH.

Meanwhile, Fauci has denied funding gain of function research in Wuhan, yet...

0