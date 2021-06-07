Virologist Who Told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 'Potentially Engineered' Just Nuked His Twitter Account

Update (1650ET):

Aaaand, it's gone:

At least he won't have to keep blocking pesky questions from inquiring minds...

Dear Kristian Andersen @K_G_Andersen what exactly in our question prompted you to block us? https://t.co/dKM5aTmHzc pic.twitter.com/cs9OEn2Oas — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 2, 2021

* * *

A California virologist who told Anthony Fauci that COVID-19 looks 'potentially engineered' and 'inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory' - only to later reverse course and publish a 'natural origin' paper 8 weeks later (before receiving a multi million-dollar NIH grant) has deleted more than 5,000 tweets.

Kristian G. Anderson who runs the Andersen Lab in La Jolla, CA, wrote in a Feb. 1 email to Fauci "The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome, less than 0.1 percent, so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered," adding that he and his team found "the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory."

Anderson was responding to an article sent to him by Fauci exploring the origins of the virus. The next day, Fauci sent an urgent email to his deputy, Hugh Auchincloss, with the subject "IMPORTANT," writing "Hugh, it is essential that we speak this a.m. Keep your cell phone on. ... Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward. You will have tasks today that must be done."

The document attached was titled "Baric, Shi, et al - Nature medicine - SARS gain of function.pdf."

So right after one of Fauci's trusted scientific advisers suggests COVID-19 could be man-made (while Fauci and associates publicly dismissed the possibility as a conspiracy theory), he shot a research paper concerning gain of function research - which Fauci was funding at the Wuhan Institute of Virology - to his deputy.

And now Anderson has deleted more than half of his tweets.

That little shit Andersen has just deleted 5000 Tweets

says @lab_leak and @vid_colin saw he deleted all his tweets before 07th March 2021 and suggests saving them via Google Cache (see 3rd image below)



What's the Natural Origin Pope trying to hide? https://t.co/wk1JPOVwAF pic.twitter.com/vbocJN5pp3 — Billy Bostickson 🏴👁&👁 🆓 (@BillyBostickson) June 6, 2021

Anderson claims that his old tweets are 'auto deleted' - which would suggest a rolling, automated process - not the sudden disappearance of over 5,000 tweets preceding March 7, 2021.

This is a lie, because all tweets preceding March 7th, 2021 are deleted. This isn't some tool to auto-delete tweets after n time elapses... pic.twitter.com/JMS9PcFLiw — CHT (@PrometheusAM) June 6, 2021

The deleted tweets come as internet sleuths begin to unravel Anderson's involvement with Fauci and the NIH.

2 months later he reverses course and publishes his "Proximal Origin" paper, helping shield NIH/NIAID from potential probes into its GOF funding.



5 months after that, he gets $1.88 million in CREID funding, along with Daszak who gets $1.54 million more.https://t.co/PFPIMxZd7o pic.twitter.com/7JmapgRNTm — Radical Centrist, wrathful tantric deity (@RadCentrism) June 2, 2021

Supes weird that Kristian deleted his anti-lab-leak reply here after he saw my thread above. 🧐 🤔 🤨 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zdMA3pRF03 — Radical Centrist, wrathful tantric deity (@RadCentrism) June 6, 2021

Yeah, like of a sudden 5000 of your tweets go *poof* because they were auto-deletes? Wouldn't *auto*-deletes be deleted on a rolling bases? Or did you just change 5000 of your old tweets to be auto-deleted today?



Maybe you should auto-delete your Proximal Origins paper? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YvPIy37ylI — Yuri Deigin (@ydeigin) June 6, 2021

Maybe Kristian was advised by his lawyer to do this? Given the “pending investigation” redactions in the Fauci emails. 🤔 https://t.co/bWKVb7TdBT — Yuri Deigin (@ydeigin) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Fauci has denied funding gain of function research in Wuhan, yet...