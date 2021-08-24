Virtue-Signaling Academy Of TV Arts Strips Cuomo Of Emmy "In Light Of AG Report"

How It Started...

How It's Ending...

That didn't age well. Remember in November 2020 when The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences broke with tradition and awarded its International Emmy Founders Award to a real politician who was currently in office. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was being honored for his daily coronavirus briefings earlier this year.

"The Governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure," the academy's president and CEO, Bruce Paisner, explained in a statement announcing the decision. "People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back."

Well, 9 months later, 100s of dead senior citizens in nursing homes later, and countless accusations of sexual abuse later, and and an AG report and a resignation in disgrace, the virtue-signaling group of celebrity-sucker-uppers has rescinded the award.

“In light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday, Variety reported.

NEW: Andrew Cuomo has been stripped of his International Emmy. pic.twitter.com/gJHNY26hZ8 — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) August 24, 2021

How long before Americans demand their money back for his 'award winning' book?