Voter ID: Kamala Mocked After Suggesting Rural Americans Can't Use Copy Machines

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jul 11, 2021 - 10:15 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris has been roundly mocked after suggesting that rural Americans don't have the ability to photocopy their ID in order to prove their identity while voting.

When asked during a Friday BET interview whether she would compromise on voter ID provisions in order to pass voting legislation, Harris said that for some, "you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove that you are who you are," and that many people live where "there’s no Kinko’s, there’s no OfficeMax near them."

What do 'rural' citizens do in France, Germany, Mexico, Israel, Iceland or any other country which require voter ID?

Harris' extremely weak justification to prevent voter ID was roundly mocked on social media:

