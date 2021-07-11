Voter ID: Kamala Mocked After Suggesting Rural Americans Can't Use Copy Machines

Vice President Kamala Harris has been roundly mocked after suggesting that rural Americans don't have the ability to photocopy their ID in order to prove their identity while voting.

When asked during a Friday BET interview whether she would compromise on voter ID provisions in order to pass voting legislation, Harris said that for some, "you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove that you are who you are," and that many people live where "there’s no Kinko’s, there’s no OfficeMax near them."

Kamala Harris absurdly says it’s “almost impossible” for rural Americans to photocopy their ID pic.twitter.com/J94IuGBFLv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2021

What do 'rural' citizens do in France, Germany, Mexico, Israel, Iceland or any other country which require voter ID?

Harris' extremely weak justification to prevent voter ID was roundly mocked on social media:

Cause, you know, country folks don’t have electricity, much less access to copiers or smart phones.



They’re too busy running moonshine & sliding on the hoods of their cars. https://t.co/arpIX2Yl1l — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 11, 2021

It’s true. I just moved from a rural town and the only photocopier we had was an old Amish man named Malaki who would produce a sketch on parchment paper in exchange for three bushels of hay and two ears of corn. https://t.co/C8ZKXCqf42 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 11, 2021

I lived in one of the most rural parts of America for 5 years and photocopied crap all day as part of my job duties. I wish I could say I was considered a demigod for my amazing xerox abilities but alas! Those damn Appalachians were unimpressed by the technology. https://t.co/ohuI7HzEMw — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) July 11, 2021

🤔WHAT? She’s not worried about rural Americans, because most of them are republicans anyway! She’s worried about the millions of people living in cities, that democrats consider their voter base! If you can give them a vaccine, you can give them a photo identification! https://t.co/H2ciLk6Gkn — kung fu jedi (@jedi_fu) July 10, 2021