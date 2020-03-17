Washington Post Columnist Jennifer Rubin Says "There Will Be Less Democrat Deaths" Than Republican

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin says that more Republicans than Democrats will die from coronavirus due to misinformation by President Trump and Fox News, according to the Washington Times.

"There is a particular cruelty, irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk," Rubin said during a Sunday morning discussion on MSNBC's "AM Joy."

Ms. Rubin credited the Democrats with being the first to cancel political rallies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, whereas Mr. Trump initially bucked the idea before canceling several rallies Wednesday. -Washington Times

"So, I hate to put it this way, but there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings, there will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease," Rubin continued. "So it is really a very short-sighted strategy."

Jennifer Rubin says that more Republicans will die of coronavirus than Democrats because President Trump and right-wing media have downplayed the threat pic.twitter.com/wmzMMPc3qZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2020

Rubin, a self-described conservative, says that the biggest challenge will be getting Trump supporters "back on planet Earth," after Fox News has been "brainwashing" them to believe that Trump has been proactive on coronavirus.

"“They will contort themselves to kind of get in line and get in sync," she said, adding "And, you know, we’re always saying ‘but, but, but,’ pointing to the past. They don’t. They simply move with the flow. Every day is a new day. Every day is a new storyline, and they’re gonna stick with it."

"I think the problem will be what happens unfortunately if we start to follow that Italian model where we have mass casualties, and our lives are not disrupted for a week or two, but we’re talking months,” she continued. “And that is going to be some serious stuff. And I don’t know if their brainwashing is so strong as to carry on and make excuses for Trump during that. But this is going to be some serious stuff."