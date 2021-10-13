Watch: $100 Million Border Wall Discarded In Field While Biden Still Pays Contractors To Not Build It

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Video has emerged of miles of discarded heavy duty steel fencing left to corrode in a field even though the Biden administration is still paying contractors who were brought in under Trump’s presidency to build a border wall.

The fencing, thought to be worth more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars, was captured on video by a drone in Pharr, Texas.

There are estimated to be 10,000 steel panels just sitting on waste ground, enough for hundreds of miles of wall.

Live with @BillHemmer & @DanaPerino this morning discussing the Biden admin’s decision to cancel the border wall contract. A federal source tells me steel for over 100 miles was purchased for wall in RGV & Laredo, but only about 14 miles were completed before Biden stopped it. pic.twitter.com/pseT3kUo6A — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2021

Not only are contracted security being paid to guard the materials, with which nothing is being done, but as former chief of the Border Patrol Rodney Scott outlined last week, the Biden administration is still paying contractors who were supposed to build the border wall up to $5 million per day even though all construction has been halted.

“There are stacks and stacks of border wall panels, there’s hundreds of miles of fiber optic cabling, there’s hundreds of cameras that were being installed with that, that are just sitting, there’s no action being taken,” Scott noted.

“We’re not building more wall. There’s no conversation. There’s no there’s no adult dialogue, if you will,” Scott further urged, adding “It’s just a black and white decision. The administration said we’re not doing it. So we’re not doing it. That money is just trickling away to those contractors for not doing work each day.”

