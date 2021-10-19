Watch: 6th Grader Secretly Records Teacher Peddling Critical Race Theory To Class

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Video has emerged of a teacher at a high school in Ohio talking about books and themes closely associated with so called ‘critical race theory’, despite previous promises to parents from officials that it wasn’t happening in the district’s schools.

The footage, apparently secretly recorded by a student at Franklin Woods Intermediate School, appears to show a teacher lecturing children about how not engaging in anti-racism activism means that Americans are enabling racism.

The teacher admits to being an ‘activist’ and points to the book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” written by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, key figures in the CRT movement.

The teacher says “Some people might call it racist. It’s actually three categories, if you read the book ‘Stamped’ you’ll hear that there’s three areas. There’s anti-racist which is a person who works to end racism. An activist, someone who is active, and that’s what I was trying to be. I was reading books, I was going to rallies, I was trying to be in that group.”

The teacher continues, “Then there’s the opposite which is someone who is racist, who discriminates against people of a certain group and that sort of thing.”

“But then there’s the middle group,” the teacher continues, adding “A middle group is what most people are. Most people don’t actively work to end racism, and most people don’t work to be in the racist group. So most people are in that middle group, called an ‘assimilationist.’ An assimilationist doesn’t actively work to end it, and doesn’t work to be in the racist group.”

As noted in the original Twitter post, Superintendent Bill Wise previously assured parents on a Zoom school board meeting that CRT wasn’t being taught in Ohio schools:

It was recently revealed that the Biden government planned to target angry parents who have spoken out against critical race theory being taught to their children with anti-terrorism policies.

