Watch: AOC Masks-Up For Photo Op With Crowd Of Leftists, Then Removes It Again Immediately

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Radical Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was caught on video mingling with a crowd of fawning leftists, many of whom donned face masks when it was announced a photo would be taken, then along with AOC herself immediately removed the coverings as soon as the photo op was over.

The action took place outside the Capitol building, where it isn’t mandatory to wear masks.

It seems that either these people, including AOC believe that they are only at risk from catching and spreading COVID when a camera comes out, or they know that housing their mouths in face diapers gets significant social media clout.

Or perhaps a third reason might be that they know they are at risk of an online drubbing from their own mentally unhinged kind for not wearing masks at all times.

Whatever the reason there’s zero logic or science behind it. Here’s the video:

Of course, AOC, who earlier in the year suggested the government pay people to stay imprisoned in their homes, is all too familiar with the art of the fake photo op.

AOC joins a host of other Democrats including Biden, Pelosi, Kerry and Obama who don’t appear to believe the rules they so vociferously advocate for everyone else apply to them.

