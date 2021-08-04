Watch: Biden Confronted On Allowing "Untested And Unvaccinated" Illegals Into US

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden failed to provide a logical answer when confronted Tuesday by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who asked “what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants” into the U.S. en mass.

After Biden made remarks about borders not being able to stop the pandemic, Doocy countered with a slam dunk.

“You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?” Doocy asked Biden.

Of course, Biden had no real answer, claiming that he is still sending unvaccinated people back across the border, but adding “unaccompanied children is a different story. Because the most humane thing to do is to test them and to treat them and not send them back alone.”

When Doocy attempted to follow up and obtain a real answer, the press gang shouted him down and drowned him out.

DOOCY: "What is the thinking about letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border in record numbers?"



BIDEN: "We have not withdrawn the order that is sometimes -- criticized saying that unvaccinated people should go back across the border." pic.twitter.com/W8Ob3vX6HJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

When Doocy asks Biden about immigration, the press corp jumps in and cuts off his second question to provide Potus cover. — Immovable Beast (@BeastImmovable) August 3, 2021

One of the most vocal critics of Biden allowing the southern states to be flooded with COVID positive illegals has been Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who told Hannity Monday that Biden’s double standard of closing the Northern border needs to be highlighted.

“The Biden administration is allowing people to come across the Southern border, many of whom who have COVID, most of whom are not really being checked for COVID. Those who do have COVID, some have been released into our cities at the very same time the Biden administration is preventing people to come across the Northern border from Canada and into he United States,” Abbott noted.

Gov. Abbott: "As the Biden administration is allowing people to come across the southern border, many of whom have COVID ... the Biden administration is preventing people to come across the northern border from Canada..." pic.twitter.com/b7vBKjTnCo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 3, 2021

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also slammed Biden last week, urging that ”This White House is allowing our country not only to be invaded with many criminals crossing the border, MS-13 potential or current gang members, but now they are letting a flow of people infected with COVID while they are telling students in the first and second grade that they have to wear a mask, or telling adults, vaccinate or wear a mask.”

Reports circulating today indicate that Biden is considering having illegals vaccinated at the border with the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID vaccine before releasing them into the country.

