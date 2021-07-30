Watch: Biden Loses It With Reporter Who Dares Question Mask Mandate Flip-Flop

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After decreeing that anyone who works in government or with government will be mandated to get vaccinated, Joe Biden began to walk away from the lecturn without a mask, prompting Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to ask why the flip flop on mandating masks, even for the vaccinated. The question triggered Biden who exploded at the reporter.

“You said if you were fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” Doocy told Biden

“No! I didn’t say that,” Biden snapped at Doocy, blatantly lying.

When Doocy fired back “In May, you made it sound like the vaccine was the ticket to losing the mask forever,” Biden suddenly switched to blaming unvaccinated people for his mask flip-flop.

“That was true at the time!” Biden shouted back, adding “the new variant came along and they didn’t get vaccinated.”

Doocy: You said if you were fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.

Biden: I didn't say that.

Doocy: You did.



Doocy: In May, you made it sound like the vaccine was the ticket to lose the mask forever.

Biden: That was true at the time. pic.twitter.com/0ITF0GZZqM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 29, 2021

He didn’t say it huh?

Folks, if you’re fully vaccinated — you no longer need to wear a mask.



If you’re not vaccinated yet — go to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a shot, and mask up until you’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/qcyG2WyCG2 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

