Watch: Biden Yells, Points At Reporter Who Calls Him Out For Lying About Payments To Illegals

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A reporter challenged Joe Biden this past weekend over claims he made that illegal immigrants receiving $450,000 a person were “garbage” despite the White House later saying that was correct. Biden reacted bizarrely by yelling and pointing from the podium.

First of all Biden claimed that he didn’t say the reports were “garbage”, another lie because he did, then he again blamed President Trump for the border crisis, and then he began to lose it altogether.

"If, in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, & you lost your child! You lost your child! It's gone! You deserve some kind of compensation!"

Watch:

WATCH: Biden bizarrely yells at a reporter when confronted about offering cash payments to illegal immigrants for breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/k0CBCgvnmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2021

Again, he DID say that $450,000 going to each illegal person was “garbage”:

Doocy asks Biden about reports that his administration was in talks to give $450,000 to individuals separated at the border under Trump



Biden: "That's not going to happen." pic.twitter.com/dZIJkkuHZe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

And then the White House contradicted Biden:

Yesterday, Biden said settlement payouts with taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants were “not gonna happen.”



Today, @KJP46 says Biden would be “perfectly comfortable” with settlement payouts with taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/IWKz92Edh5 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) November 4, 2021

They can’t get their lies straight.

Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to block the pay offs with legislation titled the “Illegal Immigrant Pay-off Prohibition Act.”

The bill, co-sponsored by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jim Jordan, and 135 other members, is looking to “amend title 28, United States Code, to prohibit payments of compromise settlements arising out of certain violations of the immigration laws, and for other purposes.”

The bill states that “No payment of a compromise settlement may be made in relation to a civil action brought by an alien who is inadmissible under section 212(a)(6)(A) or (7)(A)(i)(I) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1182(a)(6)(A) or (7)(A)(i)(I)), or who entered the United States in violation of section 275(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1325(a)), in connection with conduct described in any such section, unless expressly authorized by law.”

