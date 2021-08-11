Watch: Boy Duct-Taped To Seat After Trying To Kick Out Window On American Flight

A young man was duct-taped to his seat after he went mental and tried to kick out the window of an American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles, according to CBS Los Angeles (CBSLA).

Witnesses told CBSLA the 13-year-old boy tried to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical towards his mother an hour into the flight. The flight was diverted to Honolulu.

A video clip of the incident shows a flight attendant and what appears to be two passengers restraining the young man. The flight attendant can be seen duct-taping the passenger to the seat as the plane was being diverted.

This is the third incident of passengers being duct-taped to their seats for dangerous behavior on commercial planes.

Last week, a man in his early 20s was duct-taped to his seat on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami after punched a flight attendant. In early July, a woman was duct-taped to her seat after she tried to open the door on an American Airlines flight.

After being cooped up for a year and Americans traveling again, some are going absolutely mental on airplanes. Some airlines have stopped selling alcohol mid-flight to prevent unruly passengers.