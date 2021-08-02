Watch: Chaos Erupts On The Streets Of Berlin As Police Attack Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Worldwide protests against the decimation of freedom continued this weekend, with Berlin in Germany becoming the focal point as thousands took to the streets, rising up against lockdowns and the introduction of vaccine passports in the country.

As we reported last week, authorities in Germany have indicated that unvaccinated people could be banned from cinemas and restaurants and that those who have taken the jab will have “more freedom.”

Angela Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun stated that unvaccinated people, even if they test negative for COVID, would not be allowed to go to venues like restaurants, cinemas, or stadiums, because “the risk to everyone else is too high.”

Footage from the weekend highlighted riot police fighting with protesters, pepper spraying people and even aggressively pushing around old women and children.

The AP reports that 600 people were arrested.

Watch:

Berlin, this cop is hitting a little boy in the head for worrying about his mom. 🤬🤯 pic.twitter.com/3RQNKwzzbu — Willow (@Willow__Bella) August 1, 2021

Police shove elderly people to your ground to protect their health. Welcome to Berlin. pic.twitter.com/Jlvj3DBIF7 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 1, 2021

The EU would be condemning this as regime brutality if it was Russia but since it's Germany they will support it instead.pic.twitter.com/3aXM4QFRif — Stan (@StanM3) August 1, 2021

#Germany🇩🇪:Protest in Berlin, against coronavirus restrictions and urging to "restore people's fundamental rights". Counter-protests by opposing groups are also expected to be held in the city.



Berlin court has already banned anti-lockdown demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/hS6doDeMlW — Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) August 1, 2021

Die Bundespolizei luftverlastet. Hier über Schöneberg. pic.twitter.com/q1CD8jm9dU — Axel Lier ✏️ (@Reporter_Flash) August 1, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.