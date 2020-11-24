Watch: CNN Declares Trump Will Form "Shadow Government", Hold "Counter Inaugural"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a deranged segment, CNN pundit Douglas Brinkley predicted that President Trump will form a ‘shadow government’ and hold his own ‘counter inauguration’ in January, in an attempt at ‘sedition’ and an overthrow of US democracy.

Brinkley, who calls himself a ‘presidential historian’, proclaimed that Trump is going to “create a kind of second shadow government out of Mar-a-Lago”.

He added that Trump’s co-conspirator in chief will be talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“Who would have thought that America would have ever a tinpot dictator, but that’s what we have. President Trump’s living in some kind of fantasy zone,” Brinkley declared.

“He has a philosophy of never losing, so he just will – will philosophically and emotionally refuse to believe that he lost,” Brinkley added.

“He will probably continue to be petulant and pout. He very likely won’t show up for Joe Biden’s inaugural, he might even hold a counter inaugural, for all we know,” the CNN talking head continued. “I think he’s going to try to probably go after Joe Biden in 2024 and — or have Don Jr. or Ivanka involved. He’s going to create a kind of second shadow government out of Mar-a-Lago. He practically lives next door to Rush Limbaugh,” Brinkley frothed.

Watch:

Brinkley previously compared Trump to the founder of the American Nazi party, calling the President “an abomination” and also expressing happiness when Trump tested positive for COVID.