Watch: Even CNN Calls Out "Patently False" Border Patrol "Whipping"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After a week of the Biden administration and Democrats pushing fake news that border patrol agents whipped migrants, and even removing them from duty, even CNN’s Jake Tapper described the story as “patently false” during an interview with DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Some of the initial descriptions of those images were just patently false,” Tapper said, adding “There’s now video out there that provides more context.”

Tapper gave Mayorkas an opportunity to set the record straight, asking “Having seen the video are you certain that there was actually wrongdoing?”

But the DHS chief refused to admit the descriptions of the mounted agents were wrong, prompting Tapper to further note that if Biden is already saying that the agents are going to have to “pay,” how can the investigation be independent?

“Can the Border Patrol count on you and President Biden, who has said that people will pay, to come to a determination based on the facts and not based on Twitter outrage?” Tapper asked.

Watch:

WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper calls out the Biden administration for "patently false" descriptions of mounted Border Patrol agents in Texas.



"The nice words you said about [Border Patrol], you should probably share with President Biden—not just with me today." pic.twitter.com/yUI3c0irJ9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2021

In a further interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Mayorkas declared that the flood of illegal migrants at the border, and the subsequent release of thousands of them into the U.S. is “one of our proudest traditions.”

Wallace then asked why the Biden administration hasn’t erected a “wall or a fence” in response to the crisis.

Mayorkas responded “It is the policy of this administration: we do not agree with the building of the wall.”

When asked exactly how many migrants have come into the U.S. from the latest wave, Mayorkas said “I think it’s about ten thousand or so, twelve thousand,” adding “It could be even higher. The number that are returned could be even higher. What we do is we follow the law as Congress has passed it.”

Wallace also noted that almost half of the migrants are never seen again, failing to appear at asylum court hearings.

“There are more than 11 million people in this country illegally. Clearly, despite your best efforts, millions of people end up in this country and don’t – just disappear,” Wallace noted.

Watch:

DHS Secretary Mayorkas: “it is the policy of this [Biden] administration, we do not agree with the building of the wall." pic.twitter.com/ksZn1o6Fn0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2021

In related news, Axios issued an update addressing the fake ‘whipping’ news, deleting a tweet that stirred up and spread the disinformation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot also vowed to hire any border agents who are punished by the Biden administration for their actions in protecting the border.

We deleted a previous tweet that referred to Border Patrol agents as whipping at Haitian migrants.



The story has been updated to include comments from some journalists on the border who did not see whipping occur. — Axios (@axios) September 26, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.