Watch: Fauci Declares Pandemic Has Highlighted How Racist America Is

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The White House Senior Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci stated Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has revealed that the US is a fundamentally racist country.

Speaking to graduates of Emory University, Fauci declared that the virus has revealed the “undeniable effects of racism in our society.”

“Covid-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” said Fauci, arguing that African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans are all more susceptible to the virus because of pre-existing health conditions stemming directly from social factors including “access to healthcare” and “availability of an adequate diet.”

“Very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants,” Fauci claimed, further stating “Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to healthcare and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.”

Watch:

Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul has continued to criticise Fauci, urging Friday that he is a “little dictator” who “acts like an ignoramus every day” where mask mandates are concerned.

Appearing on Fox News, Paul stated that Fauci “probably has the highest IQ for someone who actually acts like an ignoramus every day of the week.”

After Fauci decreed that kids should keep wearing masks, leading to the CDC head echoing his calls, Paul countered “Kids don’t get this disease. When they do get it, it’s a mild form. They don’t transmit it well. We’ve got two years worth of evidence on this.”

“They [the CDC] still have their camp provision. They want them going around camp wearing a mask, doing the 6-foot stuff,” Paul continued, adding “There’s no science behind it. It’s all conjecture, it’s all Tony Fauci, his way or the highway.” “Mr. Little Dictator . . . If Fauci wants kids to mask up and wear masks everywhere, he should show us the science,” Paul emphasised.

Watch:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

* * *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.