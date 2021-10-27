Watch: Former ICE Director Says Biden Should Be Impeached Over "Intentionally Unsecured" Border

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan blasted Joe Biden Tuesday, accusing he and his administration of “intentionally” allowing the southern border to become insecure, saying it is being done “by design”.

Appearing on Fox News, Homan declared that within days America has gone from “the most secure border we ever had” under President Trump to chaos under Biden.

“We had illegal immigration down 81 percent, most secure border in my entire career of 35 years. Most secure border in my lifetime,” Homan urged.

He continued, “And we have a president that came in within days unsecured the border, and we got a secretary of Homeland Security that’s helping him do that. It’s unbelievable what they have done.”

“He intentionally unsecured the border,” Homan charged, adding “That is the most unpresidential thing I’ve ever heard. Him and the secretary should both be impeached.”

Referring to recent footage of migrants overwhelming Mexican border security forces, Homan noted “If you look at the video, the Mexican government is assisting these caravans to get to the U.S. border.”

“Under President Trump, Mexican government had military on the southern border, military on the northern border. They helped to secure the border. Matter of fact, the Mexican government helped more to secure the border than a Democratic-led Congress did,” the former ICE head proclaimed.

“This has been a complete 180 turnaround, and it’s by design,” Homan blasted, adding “It’s not incompetence. It’s not mismanagement. This is what they want. And this is why they haven’t done one thing, not one thing, to slow the flow.”

