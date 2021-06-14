Watch: Fox Host Wallace Attempts To Shift Blame To Trump Over Wuhan Lab-Leak

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During an interview with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Fox News host Chris Wallace attempted to excuse the inaction of the Biden administration over the Wuhan lab leak by suggesting Trump and Pompeo did nothing for a year.

“You also criticized President [Joe] Biden for not pushing hard enough on China to look for the origins of the coronavirus,” Wallace charged, adding “But I want to again go back to your administration and the record there.”

Wallace continued, “President Trump and his team, including you, had almost a year after the COVID-19 first came on the scene to really press Beijing on what the origins were when the evidence was much fresher… What did President Trump and his administration, including the secretary of state, do to press China harder to get the evidence on where the COVID-19 virus came from because we still don’t know?”

A reminder that it was the Biden administration that SHUT DOWN an ongoing investigation initiated by Pompeo’s State Department, and it was the Biden administration that kept repeating there would be no more talk of any lab leak theory, until fresh intelligence, gleaned from Pompeo’s State Department investigation provided a new impetus to look harder at the Wuhan lab as the origin of the pandemic.

Pompeo, who has pushed for more extensive investigation into China’s cover-up since the get go, refused to go along with Wallace’s nonsense.

“Chris, the predicate of your question is all wrong,” he replied, adding “We have a really good idea what happened here. There is an enormous amount of evidence that there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There’s a pile of evidence 100 feet high. I have high confidence that that’s the case.”

“We pressed the Chinese communist party really hard,” Pompeo continued, adding “We withdrew from the WHO, which had become politicized. This administration chose to get back into that. I don’t know what tools they think they’re going to use. But we were serious in this endeavor. We made it clear that there would be real consequences for the Chinese Communist Party.”

“We got very close to being able to make a laydown case for what actually happened and how this virus came to kill millions of people around the world and destroy billions of dollars in wealth. We know enough now. The coverup continues and it’s time for accountability,” Pompeo urged.

Wallace directly asked “Do you think that the virus came from a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute?”

“I do,” Pompeo replied.

