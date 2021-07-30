Watch: House GOP Protest Pelosi's Mask Mandate By Walking Into Other Half Of Building Where They're Not Mandated

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

House Republicans protested against Nancy Pelosi’s idiotic mask mandate by walking maskless into the Senate half of the Capitol building, where there is no mandate.

The stunt was to show how idiotic Pelosi’s rules are because half of the same building is not under a mask mandate.

The Republicans, among them Chip Roy and Steve Scalise, gathered to take photos and videos.

Watch:

Pelosi has ordered Capitol police to arrest any visitors or staff who do not fall into line with her tyranny. She stopped short of ordering lawmakers to be arrested, instead suggesting they just be “reported” to SAA for any “failure to comply.”

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.



For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.”



1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

It’s science, morons!

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.