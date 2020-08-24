Kamala Harris Furiously Backpedals Over Eliminating Private Health Insurance

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slick-talked her way around the topic of eliminating private health insurance, after she received gentle pushback from ABC News' David Muir over her false claim that she doesn't want to eliminate private health insurance.

"I ask you this because you have pressure from the Left, you have pressure from the center, you’re trying to appeal to Republicans, and so on sort of the evolution on the issues when you talk about health care that you see eye to eye—do you see a day where private insurance would go away as you once proposed?" asked Muir.

"No," Harris claimed, despite her public record of supporting the elimination of private healthcare.

"And in fact that my plan, when I was running, was that we would not eliminate private insurance," she continued - adding "And Joe and I --"

"Even though you signed on for Medicare for All?" Muir interjected - to which Harris performed a whiplash-inducing pivot.

"I signed on to that. I signed on to a number of bills that were about great ideas to fix the problem," she replied. "I want to fix the problem. And Joe has a plan to fix the problem, and I’m fully supportive of it."

Watch:

The Daily Wire's Ryan Saavedra notes Harris's very public stance on eliminating private health insurance - which she's casually discarded heading into the 2020 election (emphasis ours):

Harris was “the first Democrat to announce she’ll co-sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health care bill when it’s introduced in September,” CNN reported in 2017.

The New York Times reported in March 2019:

At the heart of the “Medicare for all” proposals championed by Senator Bernie Sanders and many Democrats is a revolutionary idea: Abolish private health insurance. … But doing away with an entire industry would also be profoundly disruptive. The private health insurance business employs at least a half a million people, covers about 250 million Americans, and generates roughly a trillion dollars in revenues. Its companies’ stocks are a staple of the mutual funds that make up millions of Americans’ retirement savings. … Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts co-sponsored Mr. Sanders’s bill in the last Congress. … The concept, in broad strokes, appeals to many Democratic voters. But overall support diminishes by a third or more when people are told that the plan would involve eliminating private insurance, raising taxes, or requiring waits to obtain medical care, according to surveys from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

During a debate in June 2019, the candidates were asked “Who here would abolish [employer-provided] health insurance in favor of a government-run plan?” Harris raised her hand, but then tried to walk it back the next day.

In an 2019 NBC News report titled, “Kamala Harris wants to end private health insurance, a new Democratic litmus test,” NBC News highlighted remarks that Harris made during a town hall event.

“The idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don’t have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require,” Harris said. “Let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on.”

The next day, Harris again tried to walk back her remarks after facing backlash from other Democrats who said that they did not support it.

In short, they're trying to play both sides - and the left has begun to notice.