Watch Live: Acting DNI Testifies On Whistleblower Complaint

Moments after an anonymous whistleblower complaint against President Trump was released, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is offering public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss the matter.

Watch:

On Wednesday, the Trump adminsitration turned over a transcript of a July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which revealed that there was a request - but no pressure - to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden

Last year, Biden openly bragged about threatening to hurl Ukraine into bankruptcy as Vice President if they didn't fire their top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin - who was leading a wide-ranging corruption investigation into a natural gas firm whose board Hunter Biden sat on, collecting $50,000 per month.

In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. -The Hill

"I said, ‘ You’re not getting the billion .’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’" bragged Biden, recalling the conversation with Poroshenko.