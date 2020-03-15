Bernie Vs. Biden In 11th Democratic Debate

Joe Biden will face off with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during tonight's Democratic debate.

The former Vice President will need to remain calm and focused after several recent gaffes - including telling a Detroit autoworker that he's "full of shit" for criticizing him over his plans for the Second Amendment, causing some to question his mental fitness to be president.

Watch live:

Snippets and hot-takes:

Joe Biden on Coronavirus in Italy:



"With all due respect for Medicare for all, you have a single payer system in Italy. It doesn’t work there. It has nothing to do with Medicare for all. That would not solve the problem at all."



pic.twitter.com/IyEHPtzJEz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 16, 2020

In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden:



- Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu



- Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the "N1H1"



- Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it "what happened in Africa"#DemDebate



pic.twitter.com/aU0LyTWfxk — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 16, 2020

Bernie confusing Ebola is a killer, given that people expected that sort of thing from Biden. https://t.co/mnEJFqpHFJ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 16, 2020

Drink! Biden just substituted SARS for coronavirus. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 16, 2020