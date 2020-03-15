Bernie Vs. Biden In 11th Democratic Debate

Joe Biden will face off with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during tonight's Democratic debate.
The former Vice President will need to remain calm and focused after several recent gaffes - including telling a Detroit autoworker that he's "full of shit" for criticizing him over his plans for the Second Amendment, causing some to question his mental fitness to be president.
Watch live:
Snippets and hot-takes:
Joe Biden on Coronavirus in Italy:— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 16, 2020
"With all due respect for Medicare for all, you have a single payer system in Italy. It doesn’t work there. It has nothing to do with Medicare for all. That would not solve the problem at all."
In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden:— Kambree (@KamVTV) March 16, 2020
- Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu
- Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the "N1H1"
- Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it "what happened in Africa"#DemDebate
Bernie confusing Ebola is a killer, given that people expected that sort of thing from Biden. https://t.co/mnEJFqpHFJ— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 16, 2020
Drink! Biden just substituted SARS for coronavirus.— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 16, 2020
Bernie called it "Ebola," Biden called it SARS, just an incredible field— dylan matthews, land mass supporter (@dylanmatt) March 16, 2020