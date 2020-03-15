Bernie Vs. Biden In 11th Democratic Debate

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 19:55

Joe Biden will face off with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during tonight's Democratic debate.

The former Vice President will need to remain calm and focused after several recent gaffes - including telling a Detroit autoworker that he's "full of shit" for criticizing him over his plans for the Second Amendment, causing some to question his mental fitness to be president.

Watch live:

Snippets and hot-takes:

 