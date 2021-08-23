print-icon

Biden Celebrates FDA Approval With Message To Unvaxxed: "The Time For You To Get Your Vaccine Is Here"

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 23, 2021 - 02:17 PM

Update (1410ET): Biden kept it relatively short Monday, refusing to take questions, but still somehow remembering to urge American parents to make sure their kids are masked-up whenever they leave the house...

...and to warn American adults who have so far refused to get the vaccine: if you were waiting for full FDA approval, that time has come.

He added: "The moment you've been waiting for is here. It's time for you to go get your vaccination. And get it today. Today."

As far as mandates are concerned, his message was clear: expect more.

And by not taking questions, Biden ensures that the headlines will focus on his vaccination triumph - not whatever might be happening in Afghanistan.

Hours after the FDA caved to immense political pressure and decided to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (which, from here on out, will be known by its brand name, Comirnaty,), President Biden will appear to try his damnedest to sweep news of the ongoing disaster in Afghanistan from the headlines, and replace it with laudatory accounts of the FDA's right-mindedness in finally giving at least one jab its official blessing.

Biden has been pretty tardy lately, so don't expect this to start on time.

