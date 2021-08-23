Biden Celebrates FDA Approval With Message To Unvaxxed: "The Time For You To Get Your Vaccine Is Here"

Update (1410ET): Biden kept it relatively short Monday, refusing to take questions, but still somehow remembering to urge American parents to make sure their kids are masked-up whenever they leave the house...

President Biden: "Make sure your child is masked when they leave home." pic.twitter.com/VpgnjTGzD7 — The Hill (@thehill) August 23, 2021

...and to warn American adults who have so far refused to get the vaccine: if you were waiting for full FDA approval, that time has come.

He added: "The moment you've been waiting for is here. It's time for you to go get your vaccination. And get it today. Today."

Let me say this loud and clear: If you are one of the millions of Americans who have said that you will get the shot when it had full FDA approval — that has now happened.



The moment you have been waiting for is here — and the time to get vaccinated is today. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 23, 2021

As far as mandates are concerned, his message was clear: expect more.

President Biden calls on more companies to require COVID vaccine for workers now that the Pfizer shot has full FDA approval: "Vaccination requirements have been around for decades...It only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19" https://t.co/kj6CrKHAoT pic.twitter.com/0yjn8fiXKc — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 23, 2021

And by not taking questions, Biden ensures that the headlines will focus on his vaccination triumph - not whatever might be happening in Afghanistan.

Hours after the FDA caved to immense political pressure and decided to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (which, from here on out, will be known by its brand name, Comirnaty,), President Biden will appear to try his damnedest to sweep news of the ongoing disaster in Afghanistan from the headlines, and replace it with laudatory accounts of the FDA's right-mindedness in finally giving at least one jab its official blessing.

Biden has been pretty tardy lately, so don't expect this to start on time.

But when he does appear, readers can watch live below: