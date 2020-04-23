Watch Live: Coronavirus Task Force Holds Thursday Briefing

During last night's press briefing, President Trump took the press by surprise when he told a reporter he "strongly disagreed" with Georgia Gov Brian Kemp's decision to start reopening his state on Friday. Though many - including CNBC's Jim Cramer - complain the marathon briefings, which are mostly a jumbled mix of back-patting and Trump repeating the same talking points, and reporters repeating the same questions, day after day after day after day.

Every day a reporter asks Trump the same q. about why he didn’t act faster and every day he replies by saying he shut down flights from China and every day they follow up by saying that wasn’t the question and then and every day he replies by telling them to shut the fuck up https://t.co/A5yayfSFt6 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) April 21, 2020

Watch tonight's briefing live below. it's slated to start at 5pmET