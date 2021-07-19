Watch Live: Epoch Times Panel Discusses Defending The Constitution - Why It Matters More Now Than Ever

The Constitution details our rights as Americans and safeguards us against tyranny. But current events are exposing that our constitutional rights are under threat. Why does the Constitution matter now more than ever before, and what we can do to defend it?
Moderated by Joshua Philipp, the first in-person panel discussion this year will gather leading constitutional experts and rights defenders who have taken courageous steps to preserve the Constitution.
Watch Live:
Schedule:
6:00pm – 6: 50pm
Speakers
Alan M. Dershowitz
Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus
Harvard Law School
Robert G. Natelson
Senior Fellow in Constitutional Jurisprudence
Independence Institute in Denver
6:50pm – 7:20pm
Panel discussion
Joshua Philipp, Moderator
Senior Investigative Reporter
Host of ‘Crossroads’
Pastor Ché Ahn
Founder and President
Harvest International Ministry
Rex Steninger
Commissioner
Elko County, Nevada
Kevin Roberts, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Texas Public Policy Foundation
Timothy Barton
President
WallBuilders
7:20pm – 8:00pm
Q&A with Speakers and Panelists
For more information about the panel discussion, please visit EpochEvents.us.