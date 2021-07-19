Watch Live: Epoch Times Panel Discusses Defending The Constitution - Why It Matters More Now Than Ever

The Constitution details our rights as Americans and safeguards us against tyranny. But current events are exposing that our constitutional rights are under threat. Why does the Constitution matter now more than ever before, and what we can do to defend it?

Moderated by Joshua Philipp, the first in-person panel discussion this year will gather leading constitutional experts and rights defenders who have taken courageous steps to preserve the Constitution.

Watch Live:

Schedule:

6:00pm – 6: 50pm

Speakers

Alan M. Dershowitz

Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus

Harvard Law School

Robert G. Natelson

Senior Fellow in Constitutional Jurisprudence

Independence Institute in Denver

6:50pm – 7:20pm

Panel discussion

Joshua Philipp, Moderator

Senior Investigative Reporter

Host of ‘Crossroads’

Pastor Ché Ahn

Founder and President

Harvest International Ministry

Rex Steninger

Commissioner

Elko County, Nevada

Kevin Roberts, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Texas Public Policy Foundation

Timothy Barton

President

WallBuilders

7:20pm – 8:00pm

Q&A with Speakers and Panelists

For more information about the panel discussion, please visit EpochEvents.us.