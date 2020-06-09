Watch Live: George Floyd Laid To Rest In Houston

Following three memorial services in Minneapolis, North Carolina and Houston, George Floyd, the black American man whose killing at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin set off two weeks of protests (interspersed with violence, looting and murder), will be laid to rest in Houston on Tuesday. He will be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, where his mother is buried.

The funeral is slated to begin at 11am Central Time, that is noon ET, according to the Washington Post.

Police will escort Floyd’s body into Pearland following a private funeral at the Fountain of Praise Church, and the procession will finish with Floyd’s body carried in a horse-drawn carriage.

The public are allowed to view the procession, but they are not allowed into the services. There are expected to be road closures to ease the procession, and mourners are being encouraged to wear face-coverings and to practice social distancing.

Progressive MSM outlets like the Guardian noted that VP Joe Biden met with Floyd's family last night, while President Trump met with the police.

Live feeds covering the funeral have already started rolling, showing those who will attend the gathering, a list of roughly 500 that includes family and friends, community members, politicians and celebrities.

WATCH LIVE: Mourners in Houston arrive for the funeral of George Floyd

https://t.co/yHM9Hn1LCf — CGTN Europe (@CGTNEurope) June 9, 2020

Here are the details:

Floyd’s funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Central time (noon Eastern time) at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. The service will be live-streamed.

The funeral will feature multiple speakers, including civil rights leaders who will call for justice and social reform, Fountain of Praise co-pastor Mia K. Wright told CNN.

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy, according to CBS News.

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is covering the expenses for the memorial, following earlier services in Minneapolis and North Carolina.

High-profile guests are expected to include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rep. Al Green and rap stars Paul Wall and Slim Thug, according to KHOU.

Around 1 p.m. local time, Floyd’s body will be taken in a horse-drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens. The Houston Police Department will provide an escort.

Floyd will be buried next to his mother’s grave.

"We want to have a home-going celebration. We want to remember his name," Wright, the pastor, told CNN.

Ahead of the ceremony, and following yesterday's public viewing, the Chief of the Houston PD appeared on the Today Show Tuesday to express support for police reform efforts introduced by Congress yesterday, measures that police unions vehemently oppose. Anybody tempted to celebrate these types of admissions from the leadership should wait to hear what the unions think: if anything, it's the unions, moreso than the department management, who are responsible for the culture of silence that protects the "bad apples".

“I’m hopeful that the best days of our nation are in front of us.” Watch Houston Police Chief @ArtAcevedo’s full interview with @craigmelvin about the city’s response ahead of George Floyd’s funeral today, what he thinks about new police reform legislation and much more. pic.twitter.com/GYs8kKnDQc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 9, 2020

The service will be streamed live.