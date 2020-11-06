Watch Live: Joe Biden Delivers A Speech

The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign announced that he would be making an address this evening in prime-time but did not say where or what he plans to say.

Perhaps Biden and Harris were likely expecting at least one of their MSM partners to have "called it" for them by now, the count continues in Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

President Trump had some advice for Joe...

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Of course, Biden will very carefully avoid any actual declaration of victory...