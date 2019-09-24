Watch Live: Pelosi To Launch "Impeachment Inquiry" Against Trump

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to rally Democratic members of the House for a press conference late Tuesday afternoon to launch an investigation into whether Trump should be impeached.

The House leader will also address other issues facing Democrats and Republicans, including climate control and their electoral strategy for the 2020 vote.

Pelosi said earlier that: "Later today I will make an announcement after I meet with my chairmen, my leadership and my caucus."

Pelosi has resisted Trump's impeachment for the duration of his first term, but with the rise of more left-leaning Democrats in the House, it's looking like an issue that Pelosi can no longer afford to ignore, according to CNBC News.

She is also expected to make a statement at 5 pm ET, following meetings with congressional leadership and her caucus.

More than a dozen Democrats have come out in favor of impeachment within the past week, following bombshell reports that Trump had reportedly asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, during a phone call back in July.

Meanwhile, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted: "We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so. We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week," according to Axios.

Watch her speech live below:

Surprisingly, the odds of Trump surviving his first term fell by more than 20 percentage points in recent days as more Democrats turned to supporting the issue, unconcerned about its impact on the election.

But the investigation launch isn't the only thing happening in Congress: The House will on Wednesday vote on a resolution making clear Congress's disapproval of the Trump administration's effort to block the release of a whistleblower complaint, House Democratic leaders said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Republicans killed another Democratic attempt to impeach Trump early this year, but it didn't make it out of the House.